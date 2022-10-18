'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' 's Subodh and Rachel Announce Breakup After Season 1 Romance

"He is doing ok and taking a little time before he starts to get out there again to meet someone specal!" Subodh's family said while announcing his and Rachel's breakup

By
Published on October 18, 2022 04:12 PM
Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Rachel and Subodh in episode 5 of Love on the Spectrum (US) S1.
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Love on the Spectrum U.S. stars Subodh Garg and Rachel Osterbach have ended their relationship.

Subodh's family shared the news in an Instagram statement on his behalf on Tuesday.

"A lot of people have been asking about Subodh and Rachel lately," the post began. "We would like to share that Subodh and Rachel are no longer together as a couple. They are going to remain friends going forward."

The family added that Subodh is grateful he was able to share his first relationship on the Netflix series and thanked Rachel and the show's crew for their support.

"He is doing ok and is taking a little time before he starts to get out there again to meet someone special!" Subodh's family continued.

They ended by thanking supporters in the message and post's caption.

"Thank you to everyone for your support. #loveonthespectrum #loveonthespectrumus #loveonthespectrumnetflix #lotsus," the caption read.

First premiering in May, Love on the Spectrum U.S. followed a group of people in America who live with autism as "they navigate the world of dating and relationships," according to a statement from Netflix.

Subodh's relationship with Rachel — who has Down Syndrome and also starred in A&E's Born This Way — was featured in the debut season. It was filmed last year.

In the show's official teaser, Subodh says, "I haven't dated in 33 years."

After meeting Rachel he asks her, "What are your dreams?" to which she responds, "My dreams are to meet somebody. And I'm finally meeting you and I think you're really cool."

"I like her so much," Subodh tells cameras.

The two celebrated their one-year anniversary on June 24 with a fun charcuterie board and a boat ride.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. was renewed for a second season last month, per Deadline. The series won three Emmy Awards this year: outstanding picture editing for an unstructured reality program, outstanding unstructured reality program and outstanding casting for a reality program.

