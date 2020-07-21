Love on the Spectrum Sneak Peek: Michael Cracks His Family Up Discussing What Women Want

Finding love can be hard for anyone, but it can be even more challenging for young adults who are on the autism spectrum.

Netflix's new documentary series, Love on the Spectrum, explores love and relationships between young adults on the autism spectrum, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at what’s in store when the show premieres for its inaugural season.

In the clip, cast member Michael discusses relationships with his family, telling them, "A lot of people our age aren't interested in commitment — they're only interested in intercourse," as they laugh and agree with his sentiment.

"What I've also noticed with a lot of girls your age, Liv, when they're still in high school they only want a boyfriend not just for intercourse but as a bodyguard and as a sugar daddy," he adds.

Warmly laughing at his statement, his mother shares, "I think every family needs a Michael. It just adds something different."

The four-part series follows seven singles as they "take their first steps into the world of dating," according to Netflix’s description of the show. "As well as help from their families, experts provide the love-seekers with practical skills to help them navigate what can be a confusing experience for anyone, giving them the confidence to begin their journey on the road to finding love."

The series will also follow couples who have already found their match, including Ruth and Thomas — who have been engaged for a year and a half — and Jimmy and Sharnae, who met each other three years ago.

"This uplifting and insightful series celebrates diversity and difference, with participants who are warm, funny and generously open. It sets out to teach us all lessons of love, romance, intimacy and acceptance."

The series is produced by Northern Pictures, a Blue Ant Media company.

In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, director Cian O'Cleary shared, "What is the most important thing in life? Many people would answer: LOVE. There is a common misconception that people on the autism spectrum are not interested in relationships or romance. From my experience, this simply isn’t true."

He added: "In making television series about disability over the years, I have spoken to many young adults on the autism spectrum as well as families, job coaches, psychologists, and autism organizations. One thing really stood out for me: So many people on the spectrum were wanting to find love, but many had never even been on a date in their lives. When you speak to a large number of people whose main desire in life is to have a partner, and they haven’t even been on a date, something isn’t right."

"As a storyteller I felt we had an opportunity to explore this issue by shining a light on the struggles many people on the spectrum face in seeking out meaningful relationships," O'Cleary concluded. "I hope this series will start conversations, help bring about understanding and acceptance, and ultimately inspire people with autism, their families and society at large to find ways to help people on the spectrum find love."

Netflix has enjoyed previous success in the reality dating genre on its platform, recently with the series Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, which both premiered earlier this year. The second season of Dating Around, another Netflix dating show which follows singles as they go on a series of blind dates, premiered last month.