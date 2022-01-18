Love Off the Grid Sneak Peek: Four Couples Try to Make Their Romances Work in the Wilderness

There's a new romance reality series — and this one has a twist.

Love Off the Grid, premiering Jan. 30 on discovery+, follows four people, Charlie, Joseph, Spence and Angela, who have spent years outside of normal civilization, making their own way by living off the land.

Their respective potential partners — Jen, Myesha, Lyndsay and Josh — then join them in the wilderness to see if their love can survive, leaving behind the modern luxuries of city life and everyday necessities, like indoor plumbing and air conditioning

"The great thing about not having a bunch of people on the mountain, you can take a shower outside. I love showering outside," one of the off-the-grid partners says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the series.

Love Off the Grid Credit: Discovery+

"Living off-grid, I'm the boss of whatever I need to do in my life, but what is life without love?" adds Angela, while another notes, "Living out here, it's definitely hard to entertain a date."

Angela later expresses her worries about her partner Josh as he comments on how cold her shower water is.

"If Josh is going to make it here, he's going to have to man-up," she quips.

Love Off the Grid Credit: Discovery+

Things seem a bit smoother for Joseph and Myesha, though.

"Honestly I love everything about Joe, but I've never lived off the grid," Myesha says at one point, before the duo are shown getting into their tent for the night.

"Looks like we're spending our first night in a tent but it doesn't look like we're going to be sleeping that much," Joseph teases. "There's a lot of love in the shack."