Love Off the Grid Sneak Peek: Charlie's Girlfriend Jen Is Not Impressed by His 'Tiny' Home

Love Off the Grid star Charlie Moore is excited to welcome girlfriend Jen Taylor into his cozy home for the first time — but she's not impressed by what she sees.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's episode, Jen is at a loss for words when she enters Charlie's wilderness-based residence. She quickly notices how close together everything is, including the toilet's proximity to the bed.

After giving her a quick tour of the small property, Charlie says: "All your pots and pans, everything you need!"

Upon realizing there was no place to cook indoors, Jen questions how such a task could be accomplished. Charlie says he concocted something outside that "hooks up with propane," which ultimately allows him to cook.

Bringing up how "the toilet is right next to the bed," Jen asks what they should do if they need to go to the bathroom during their stay.

"I'll go outside or you can go outside," Charlie says as Jen replies, "I'm not going outside."

Jen shared her disappointment with Charlie's home in confessional, saying it's "so tiny."

"I need a lot more space," says Jen. "I don't know, I'm out of my element. This is definitely far from the beach and the spa, but I expected to lose my conveniences."

"It's just a reality of how different it is," she adds.

Love Off the Grid follows four people who have spent years living outside normal civilization. When their partners join them in the wilderness, their relationships are then put to the test to see whether their love can survive.