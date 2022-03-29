PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the new Bravo series, set to premiere on May 8

5 Matchmakers Go Head-to-Head While Pairing Up Singles in Bravo's Love Match Atlanta — See First Look

They're finding love and making money!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the teaser of Bravo's newest series, Love Match Atlanta, which premieres on the network on May 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

"Each of the matchmakers, who are both friends and frenemies, use their distinct methodology, charm and skill while competing for the hearts and dollars of Black Atlanta's most eligible singles," reads a logline for the show.

The five matchmakers, who are paid thousands of dollars to help the high-profile singles find love, will also have to balance the competitive hustle of the job with prioritizing their own lives.

Love Match Atlanta Love Match Atlanta matchmakers | Credit: Bravo

In the minute-long teaser, Ming can be heard saying, "Matchmaking is a small world and we all know each other, so you've gotta keep your singles close and your competition closer."

"We are here to make matches and we're also here to make money," she adds.

Meanwhile, Shae confronts Ming for calling her "low-budget" and later accuses her matchmaking "frenemy" of exploiting her clients.

"She's literally running an escort service," Shae says in a confessional. "She's a modern-day pimp."

Elsewhere, Tana is sitting beside Kelli and yelling at fellow matchmaker Joseph. "You wouldn't be calling yourself a matchmaker if it weren't for us," Tana points out.

While tensions may be high throughout the series, at the end of the day, they will take a backseat to the matchmakers' main purpose. "Remember, it's all about love," Ming says.