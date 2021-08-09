Trina exclusively tells PEOPLE she received the sentimental garments from her family in Kenya

Love Island's Trina and Cashay Share the Special Story Behind Their Dashikis Worn on the Show

The bond forged by Trina Njoroge and Cashay Proudfoot on season 3 of Love Island is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Friday's episode of the CBS reality series, Trina, 25, presented Cashay, 25, with a special, sentimental dashiki. The colorful pieces are popular in Kenya, where some of Trina's ancestry is rooted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Trina exclusively tells PEOPLE that her grandmother gifted her the two dashikis when she visited her for the first time in her village of Karinga. The psychiatric nurse says her mother's parents don't have much, but still spent their own money to gift them to her.

Trina says it made her happy to share one of her dashikis with Cashay — and she wants her to keep it.

"I gifted Cash one of my dashikis because we've been through a lot here and it brought us closer than ever," Trina tells PEOPLE.

Cashay was dumped that same episode of Love Island, leading to an emotional scene between her and Trina as she packed to leave the villa. In the final moments, Trina told her friend that Charlie, who had left her for fellow islander Alana Paolucci, "didn't deserve you to begin with" and encouraged her to "go chase the man that said he's waiting" in Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr.

Love Island Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

While Trina admitted to still having feelings for the 25-year-old in a confessional, she eventually said, "I think they're meant to be."

Despite some initial friction after falling for the same guy, Trina and Cashay grew close in their 32 days together on the show. Trina tells PEOPLE that bond led her to offer Cashay the gift.

"Cash became more than a friend, she is now my forever sister," Trina continues. "The Dasashki is a testament to our friendship/sisterhood and a reminder of what we've been through together. #sistersforlife."

Cashay says the dashikis are "a symbol of trust, love and respect" between the newfound friends after all they endured together on Love Island.

"Trina is such a strong woman inside and out," Cashay tells PEOPLE. "She stands for love and always puts her heart on the line. I respect those qualities in her so much."

"The friendship you see on TV is real," she adds. "She's such an important part of my journey and growth. I'll forever have her back, as she will mine. That's my girl."