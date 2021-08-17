Love Island Winners Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy Celebrate After Leaving the Villa: 'We Did It'

The Islanders are heading home.

After Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy were crowned the winners of Love Island season 3 during Sunday night's finale, the couple and their fellow remaining cast members — Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada, Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg, and Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch — officially left Hawaii on Monday.

They also reunited with their phones for the first time since entering the villa (most contestants enlist friends or family members to run their social media for the course of the season). And needless to say, they're on cloud nine.

"Literally the best experience of my entire life," Korey, 28, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, his first since entering the villa. "You all are freaking amazing and thank you so much to everyone who kept my a-- there lol."

"Best adventure of all time," commented Olivia, 29.

On her Instagram Story Monday, Olivia posted a photo of the two kissing. "We did it," she captioned the slide.

Olivia Kaiser Instagram Credit: Olivia Kaiser Instagram

Olivia and Korey were both part of this season's original cast. They were just friends until the last couple of weeks, when they realized they had feelings for each other and decided to explore a romantic connection.

Love Island begins with a group of single Islanders who come together in a villa. Every few days, they must couple up (sharing beds!), and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals — and contestants must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately decide on the winning couple.