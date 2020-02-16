Love Island Will Air Tribute to Former Host Caroline Flack After Her Death: 'Absolutely Devastated'

Image zoom Caroline Flack Mike Marsland/WireImage

Caroline Flack will be deeply missed by her Love Island family.

Out of respect to the former Love Island host’s family, ITV will not be airing Sunday’s episode of Love Island, the network has announced. The show will return on Monday and include a tribute to Flack, who died on Feb. 15 at the age of 40.

“Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news,” a spokesperson for ITV tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family,” the statement continued. “Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

Cast of Love Island season 6

Flack served as host of the popular dating series throughout its first five seasons.

Shortly before the start of season 6, which is currently airing in the U.K., Flack stepped down after being charged with assault in December 2019 following a reported incident involving boyfriend Lewis Burton.

In a court appearance that same month, Flack pled not guilty and was released on bail with conditions that prevented her from having contact with Burton, 27, ahead of the March 4 trial, according to the BBC.

Breaking his silence hours after news of her death was made public, Burton shared that he was heartbroken.

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking,” the former professional tennis player and model wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair embracing.

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart 💔.”

Burton also shared a screenshot of a post she had shared on Instagram over two months before her death. “In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” the post read.

“I will love you forever,” he wrote alongside the message.

