WARNING: The following post contains spoilers from the Love Island finale.

Love Island fans, meet your stateside winner.

After five weeks of watching the first cast of American Islanders navigate the beloved British show’s tried-and-true format, fans crowned their favorite couple on Wednesday night’s finale on CBS: Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber.



Image zoom Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber CBS

AND YOUR WINNING COUPLE IS… ZAC AND ELIZABETH!!!!! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/V3MoOsYrzv — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 8, 2019

The winners were up against Weston Richey and Emily Salch (fourth place), Ray Gantt and Caroline “Caro” Viehweg (third place), and Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart (second place).

Image zoom Weston Richey and Emily Salch CBS

Image zoom Ray Gantt and Caroline "Caro" Viehweg CBS

Image zoom Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart CBS

Now a cultural phenomenon, the show begins with a group of sexy singles who couple up (sharing beds!), while their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style. Every few days, a re-coupling ceremony takes place and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, all while viewers vote on who stays and who goes.

The first U.S. season of the show, set in Fiji and hosted by comedian Arielle Vandenberg, debuted July 9, with new one-hour episodes continuing every weeknight.

CBS announced last week that the network had renewed Love Island for a season 2.

Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, entertainment president Kelly Kahl said the audience is “comprised of people who don’t watch CBS” and is “our most-streamed show of the season, outpacing Big Brother, Survivor and even The Big Bang Theory,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

“The passion of Love Island‘s audience is incredible,” he added in a statement. “The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the network. We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.”