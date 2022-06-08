Love Island USA Is Returning with 'Naughtier Games and Sexier Challenges'

Love Island USA is returning in a whole new light.

The series will air its fourth season exclusively on Peacock, and a press release from the streamer calls the season "steamier" with "naughtier games and sexier challenges."

In May, Love Island's Twitter account revealed the adjustment from CBS to Peacock comes with the "explicit nature of the show."

Love Island USA — which is inspired by the U.K. series of the same name — will air a new episode on Peacock six days a week. That's just one less than the U.K. series, which airs daily.

The show's format explores what happens when single strangers live together for a full summer. Upon arriving, the strangers are asked to "couple up" with someone else in the villa. Each week, a coupling ceremony allows individuals to pick a new partner, or commit to their current partner for another week. As new men and women enter the villa throughout the summer, connections will be shaken, and single Islanders may find themselves voted out of the villa without love.

Along with the network adjustment, and room for more scandalous interactions, this season's Islanders will spend the summer in a new villa located somewhere on the California coast. Audience members will play a role in the season's couples, too, with the opportunity to save Islanders from being dumped from the villa.

Love Island U.K. is currently airing its eighth season on ITV2. The series debuted a new, audience-controlled aspect during the premiere episode. Instead of allowing Islanders to choose who they'd like to couple up with during the first day, viewers voted to select the show's initial couples.

Episodes of the U.K. version are expected to become available to stream on Hulu sometime this summer.