Love Island USA: Watch the Season 3 Premiere Show Opener Featuring the 12 New Sexy Singles

Love Island USA season 3 is heating up fast!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the opening of Wednesday night's premiere, audiences are introduced to the 12 new singles who are headed to Hawaii and will appear on the upcoming season of the CBS dating competition show.

"The call's gone out and the wait is over. Summer's finally here! Welcome to Love Island," narrator Matthew Hoffman says as footage of the cast members — all wearing white bathing suits — plays, including them swimming in the ocean and standing beneath Hawaiian waterfalls.

"Over the next six weeks, sexy singles will arrive on this tropical haven here in Hawaii. They all share one thing in common: incredible lung capacity — and love, they're all here looking for love," Hoffman jokes. "But these waters won't stay calm for long because you're in control, voting on all sorts of decisions that impact the show in real time."

This season will feature Olivia Kaiser, Kyra Lizama, Trina Njoroge, Cashay Proudfoot, Shannon St. Claire, Korey Gandy, Josh Goldstein, Jeremy Hershberg, Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr., Christian Longnecker, Will Moncada and Javonny Vega.

The cast is all competing with the hopes of finding love and leaving Hawaii with the $100,000 prize — a decision that is ultimately left to the viewers.

The opener also features a hilarious appearance from returning host Arielle Vandenberg, who pops out of the sea wearing goggles and a snorkel.

"Whew! They are looking hot! Oh my gosh, it's time for you guys to meet this year's islanders. Ah, I gotta go back for a second look!" says Vandenberg, 34, before the stars are introduced.

The new season is set to begin with a 90-minute episode Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The week after the premiere, Love Island will air Thursday and Friday and Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Then, the series will air Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays at the same time for the remainder of the season.

In addition to the weekly episodes, Paramount+ will also serve up 15 hours of uncensored Love Island content. Beginning Sunday and airing weekly, the streamer "will feature a deeper, unfiltered look at special events in the Villa ranging from surprise new arrivals to challenges, dates and more," according to a release.

Then, on Mondays, fans can "stream a new episode too spicy to air on television" — with exclusive and uncensored episodes available each week at 9 p.m. ET. And beginning July 16 at 1 p.m. ET and airing every Friday, viewers can "stream a one-hour intimate look at moments from the show only a streaming service could air."