Love Island USA will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, July 7

Love Island USA Season 3: Meet the 12 New Singles Headed to Hawaii!

Season 3 of Love Island USA is almost here!

The new season of the dating competition show is set to premiere with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The week after the premiere, Love Island will air Thursday and Friday and Sunday at 9 p.m. Then, the series will air Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays at the same time for the remainder of the season.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are returning for season 3 of the American version of the show, which originally began in the U.K. This year, the 12 singles — including a real estate investor, a Covid relief worker, a psychiatric nurse and a personal trainer — are headed to Hawaii.

LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Learn more about each of the cast members below:

Olivia Kaiser

Meet Olivia Kaiser who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 28

Business Owner

Anchorage, AK

Kyra Lizama

Meet Kyra Lizama who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 23

Covid Relief Worker

Honolulu, HI

Trina Njoroge

Meet Trina Njoroge who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 24

Psychiatric Nurse

Hacienda Heights, CA

Cashay Proudfoot

Meet Cashay Proudfoot who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 25

Waitress

Brooklyn, NY

Shannon St. Claire

Meet Shannon St. Clair who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 24

Controller at Construction Company

Bucks County, PA

Korey Gandy

Meet Korey Gandy who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 28

Rental Car Agent

Virginia Beach, VA

Josh Goldstein

Meet Josh Goldstein who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 24

College Athlete

Haverhill, MA

Jeremy Hershberg

Meet Jeremy Hershberg who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 27

Personal Trainer

New York, NY

Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr.

Meet Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 25

Delivery Driver

Ashburn, VA

Christian Longnecker

Meet Christian Longnecker who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Coffee Company Owner

24

Oahu, HI

Will Moncada

Meet Will Moncada who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 26

Budtender

Colombia

Javonny Vega

Meet Javonny Vega who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 26

Real Estate Investor

Boca Raton, FL