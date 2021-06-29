Love Island USA Season 3: Meet the 12 New Singles Headed to Hawaii!
Love Island USA will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, July 7
Season 3 of Love Island USA is almost here!
The new season of the dating competition show is set to premiere with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The week after the premiere, Love Island will air Thursday and Friday and Sunday at 9 p.m. Then, the series will air Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays at the same time for the remainder of the season.
Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are returning for season 3 of the American version of the show, which originally began in the U.K. This year, the 12 singles — including a real estate investor, a Covid relief worker, a psychiatric nurse and a personal trainer — are headed to Hawaii.
Learn more about each of the cast members below:
Olivia Kaiser
Age: 28
Business Owner
Anchorage, AK
Kyra Lizama
Age: 23
Covid Relief Worker
Honolulu, HI
Trina Njoroge
Age: 24
Psychiatric Nurse
Hacienda Heights, CA
Cashay Proudfoot
Age: 25
Waitress
Brooklyn, NY
Shannon St. Claire
Age: 24
Controller at Construction Company
Bucks County, PA
Korey Gandy
Age: 28
Rental Car Agent
Virginia Beach, VA
Josh Goldstein
Age: 24
College Athlete
Haverhill, MA
Jeremy Hershberg
Age: 27
Personal Trainer
New York, NY
Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr.
Age: 25
Delivery Driver
Ashburn, VA
Christian Longnecker
Coffee Company Owner
24
Oahu, HI
Will Moncada
Age: 26
Budtender
Colombia
Javonny Vega
Age: 26
Real Estate Investor
Boca Raton, FL
