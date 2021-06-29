Love Island USA Season 3: Meet the 12 New Singles Headed to Hawaii! 

Love Island USA will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, July 7

By Ally Mauch
June 29, 2021 12:59 PM
Season 3 of Love Island USA is almost here! 

The new season of the dating competition show is set to premiere with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The week after the premiere, Love Island will air Thursday and Friday and Sunday at 9 p.m. Then, the series will air Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays at the same time for the remainder of the season.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are returning for season 3 of the American version of the show, which originally began in the U.K. This year, the 12 singles — including a real estate investor, a Covid relief worker, a psychiatric nurse and a personal trainer — are headed to Hawaii

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Learn more about each of the cast members below: 

Olivia Kaiser

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 28

Business Owner

Anchorage, AK

Kyra Lizama

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 23

Covid Relief Worker

Honolulu, HI

Trina Njoroge

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 24

Psychiatric Nurse

Hacienda Heights, CA

Cashay Proudfoot  

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 25

Waitress

Brooklyn, NY

Shannon St. Claire  

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 24

Controller at Construction Company

Bucks County, PA

Korey Gandy

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 28

Rental Car Agent

Virginia Beach, VA

Josh Goldstein

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 24

College Athlete

Haverhill, MA

Jeremy Hershberg

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 27

Personal Trainer

New York, NY

Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 25

Delivery Driver

Ashburn, VA

Christian Longnecker

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Coffee Company Owner

24

Oahu, HI

Will Moncada

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 26

Budtender

Colombia

Javonny Vega

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Age: 26

Real Estate Investor

Boca Raton, FL

Season 3 of Love Island USA premieres with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

