Love Island Brings Back Casa Amor Twist for Season 3: Meet the 10 Sexy New Islanders

Five new guys and five new girls will join the cast on Sunday's episode

Buckle up, Love Island fans: The drama is about to reach new heights as the series prepares to bring back the iconic Casa Amor twist for season 3.

Sunday's episode of the CBS hit will introduce viewers to a new group of singles ready to shake things up. A staple of the original British franchise, Casa Amor involves 10 new Islanders joining the season part-way through to tempt existing contestants — and potentially threaten established relationships.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The current couples will split up as the original girls move into a brand new villa to meet and mingle with five new guys, while the original boys welcome the new girls into their villa.

Love Island narrator Matthew Hoffman recently told PeopleTV's Reality Check that the Islanders this season are "torn" over prospective lovers. As Casa Amor comes into play, Hoffman predicted that things would be "going down."

"What's so great format-wise and what's so great strategically with Casa Amor is that element of temptation," said Hoffman, 48. "It is the ultimate outside world coming in and infiltrating this island that we've created, you know? So it really is a roller coaster, and I think it's the perfect test for relationships."

Meet the new guys:

Gabe Sadowsky

Gabe Sadowsky Credit: CBS

Age: 27

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Hometown: Nashua, NH

Charlie Lynch

Love Island USA Credit: CBS

Age: 30

Occupation: Trucking Company Owner

Hometown: Houston, TX

Raul Frias

Love Island USA Credit: CBS

Age: 24

Occupation: Basketball Player

Hometown: Hialeah, FL

Andrew John Phillips

Love Island USA Credit: CBS

Age: 28

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Tony "Ballo" Caraballo

Love Island USA Credit: CBS

Age: 20

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Meet the new girls:

Kay Taylor

Love Island USA Credit: CBS

Age: 24

Occupation: Swimsuit Line Owner

Hometown: Calabasas, CA

Leslie Golden

Love Island USA Credit: CBS

Age: 24

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Red Water, TX

Genevieve Shawcross

Love Island USA Credit: CBS

Age: 22

Occupation: Student

Hometown: West Chester, PA

Florence Mueller

Love Island USA Credit: CBS

Age: 26

Occupation: Model/Rapper "Flo Money"

Hometown: Miami

Isabel Johnson

Love Island USA Credit: CBS

Age: 21

Occupation: Beauty Advisor

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, host Arielle Vandenberg, 34, dished on this season's "awesome new challenges," as well as the return of Casa Amor.

"Casa Amor is back, which is my personal favorite. That on its own is a challenge, because it brings the most temptation," she said. "When [the] Casa Amor episode rolls around, you're like, 'Oh my God.' So that's coming back, which I'm super excited about."