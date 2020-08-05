Love Island Season 2 Sets August Premiere Date, Shot Under Quarantine at a Las Vegas Hotel

The cast will be announced closer to the Aug. 24 premiere

A premiere date has been set for Love Island season 2.

CBS announced on Wednesday that the U.S. version of the hit British reality show will debut its sophomore season with a two-hour premiere on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Following the premiere, episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m., including a two-hour episode on Saturdays at 8 p.m. featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. The season will be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

On Wednesday, CBS confirmed that season 2 will be shot at Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders, to be announced closer to the premiere.

Image zoom Love Island season 1 winners, Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber CBS

Production company ITV Entertainment said the show would follow "specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19."

"All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined 'bubbles' where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation," according to the press release. "They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms."

"Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing," the release continued. "Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols."

The reality show is based on the wildly popular U.K. format, which is available on Hulu. It begins with a group of single Islanders who come together in a villa where their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style. Every few days, they must couple up (sharing beds!), and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island.

Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, and ultimately one lucky couple is crowned the winners, walking away with a cash prize.

Season 7 of the British version, originally set to shoot on location in Mallorca and premiere this summer, was postponed in May to 2021 due to the outbreak.