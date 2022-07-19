Love Island USA: Sarah Hyland Introduces Contestants in Steamy First Look of Upcoming Season

Time to find love!

In an exclusive clip from Peacock's upcoming fourth season of Love Island USA, host Sarah Hyland — who is taking over hosting duties from actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg after she led the show in its first three seasons — meets the contestants for the first time. She also introduces the Islanders to one another before leaving the women with a life-changing decision to be made.

"Welcome to a brand new season of Love Island USA — and it is sexier, steamier and streamier than ever before," the Modern Family alum, 31, says. "I'm Sarah Hyland and I'm so excited to be joining the Love Island USA family in our new home here on Peacock."

The five women — Zeta, Sydney, Courtney, Deb and Sereniti — then meet and greet one another at the extravagant villa before sitting down with Hyland to discuss their expectations.

Love Island USA First Look Credit: Peacock

"Welcome to Love Island! How are we feeling — excited? Nervous?" Sarah asks the girls.

"We're looking for a man, baby!" Sereniti says.

"I can't wait to make out!" Deb adds.

Love Island USA First Look Credit: Peacock

Then, Hyland introduces the five men: Andy, Timmy, Isaiah, Jesse and Felipe.

"So girls, if you like the look of Felipe, Isaiah, Jesse, Timmy, Andy, please step forward," the actress says before the clip concludes.

Love Island USA First Look Credit: Peacock

In June, Hyland announced on Instagram that she's joining Love Island USA as host for season 4.

"I got a text!!!! And it's a juicy one! I can't wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa 😍," she captioned a shot of her in a bikini holding a wine glass.

Love Island USA — which is inspired by the daily U.K. series of the same name — will air all-new episodes on Peacock six days a week.

The American version of the show previously aired on CBS, though in May Love Island's Twitter account revealed the move to Peacock would be happening due to the "explicit nature of the show."

"Things are going to be pretty epic," Hyland tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It's going to be steamier, naughtier. The challenge games are going to be so fun and sexy. And I just really can't wait for everyone to meet and see each other and get to know each other and create not only hopefully long lasting relationships, but friendships as well."

sarah hyland Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As host, Hyland says she's really looking forward to getting to know the contestants as well.

"I'm really excited to be able to talk to the islanders about their process and types on paper," she says. "I'm really excited to get to know them in a more personal way than just a host figure. I think it's really important to be able to share and connect with other humans. And if I'm able to help in any way for people to open up more than they normally would, I am all there for that. And that doesn't go for just the lady islanders but for the boys as well. I think I've gotten a few men to speak about their feelings in the past. So I think I am going to do a good job with that."

Peacock revealed in June that the reality show's upcoming fourth season will be "steamier" with "naughtier games and sexier challenges."

Love Island USA First Look Credit: Peacock

Along with the network adjustment, and room for more scandalous interactions, this season's Islanders will spend the summer in a new villa located somewhere on the California coast. Audience members will play a role in the season's couples, too, with the opportunity to save Islanders from being dumped from the villa.

The show's format explores what happens when single strangers live together for a full summer. Upon arriving, the strangers are asked to "couple up" with someone else in the villa. Each week, a coupling ceremony allows individuals to pick a new partner, or commit to their current partner for another week.

As new men and women enter the villa throughout the summer, connections will be shaken, and single Islanders may find themselves voted out of the villa without love.