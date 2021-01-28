The U.S. version of the hit U.K. show first premiered in 2019

Love Island USA Renewed for Season 3 at CBS: ‘We're Saying Aloha to Hawaii’

Love Island USA has been renewed for a third season.

The reality dating show's social media posted a mock text from CBS that said, "SEASON 3 COMING SOON. #Aloha #BackOnIslandTime #ItsTheNewSeasonForMe."

"I GOT A TEXT...Love Island is BACK for Season 3 and this time we're saying aloha to Hawaii 🌺," the announcement was captioned.

A premiere date has yet to be set and no casting details have been announced at this time.

The reality dating show filmed season 1 in Fiji. The second season, however, had to be filmed at a hotel in Las Vegas last summer due to travel restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Contestants had to quarantine before and after arriving at the villa.

Arielle Vanderberg hosted the first two seasons and while she has yet to announce that she'll be returning as host for season 3, she did repost the announcement on her Instagram own Stories.

Matthew Hoffman, the narrator from season 1 and 2, also shared the announcement on social media.

Image zoom Credit: Robert Voets/CBS