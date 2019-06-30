Meet the New Contestants Competing on Love Island USA

Alexandra Stewart, 25
The publicist from Los Angeles is hoping to find romance with someone “compassionate and supportive.” (Bonus points if he happens to be tall!)
Zac Mirabelli, 22
Zac is a grocery store cashier in Chicago looking for a girl who will bring out the best in him. Celebrity crush? Rachel McAdams.
Mallory Santic, 25
Mallory, an analyst for Nike who lives in Vancouver, Washington, is ready for a relationship with someone fun, wild and spontaneous. But if he’s a loud chewer, it’s a dealbreaker.
Yamen Sanders, 24
Friends describe the Los Angeles real estate agent as the “life of the party” — but can he find the girl of his dreams on the island?
Caroline "Caro" Viehweg, 21
A marketing student from Los Angeles, Caro is looking for a guy who reminds her of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking.”
Cashel Barnett, 27
The model and musician from Sacramento is looking for a girl who can make him laugh — so it’s no surprise that Tina Fey is his dream girl!
Kyra Green, 22
Kyra is hoping for someone with an artistic vibe — after all, she’s a musician in Los Angeles.
Weston Richey, 25
Weston is a photographer in Dallas (fun fact: he built his own house!) who wants someone “beautiful on the inside and out.”
Alana Morrison, 21
Alana, a college student from New Haven, Connecticut, has never had a boyfriend! She’s hoping to find a guy who is “funny and goofy” this summer.
Michael Yi, 29
This Miami model can’t describe his ideal romantic partner, but he’s confident he’ll know her when he meets her.
Elizabeth Weber, 24
An advertising executive from New York City, Elizabeth loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading.