Meet the New Contestants Competing on Love Island USA

Love Island USA premieres on July 9
By Stephanie Petit
June 30, 2019 06:00 PM

1 of 12

Alexandra Stewart, 25

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

The publicist from Los Angeles is hoping to find romance with someone “compassionate and supportive.” (Bonus points if he happens to be tall!)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Zac Mirabelli, 22

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Zac is a grocery store cashier in Chicago looking for a girl who will bring out the best in him. Celebrity crush? Rachel McAdams.

3 of 12

Mallory Santic, 25

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Mallory, an analyst for Nike who lives in Vancouver, Washington, is ready for a relationship with someone fun, wild and spontaneous. But if he’s a loud chewer, it’s a dealbreaker. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Yamen Sanders, 24

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Friends describe the Los Angeles real estate agent as the “life of the party” — but can he find the girl of his dreams on the island?

Advertisement

5 of 12

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg, 21

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

A marketing student from Los Angeles, Caro is looking for a guy who reminds her of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking.” 

6 of 12

Cashel Barnett, 27

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

The model and musician from Sacramento is looking for a girl who can make him laugh — so it’s no surprise that Tina Fey is his dream girl!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Kyra Green, 22

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Kyra is hoping for someone with an artistic vibe — after all, she’s a musician in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Weston Richey, 25

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Weston is a photographer in Dallas (fun fact: he built his own house!) who wants someone “beautiful on the inside and out.”

Advertisement

9 of 12

Alana Morrison, 21

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Alana, a college student from New Haven, Connecticut, has never had a boyfriend! She’s hoping to find a guy who is “funny and goofy” this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Michael Yi, 29

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

This Miami model can’t describe his ideal romantic partner, but he’s confident he’ll know her when he meets her.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Elizabeth Weber, 24

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

An advertising executive from New York City, Elizabeth loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.