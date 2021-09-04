Love Island U.K.'s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Married 4 Years After Meeting on Show

The former Love Island U.K. stars, who met on the third season of the dating show, tied the knot this week in a romantic ceremony, according to their friends.

Fellow Love Island alum Marcel Somerville posted photos from the nuptials on his Instagram, writing that the "happy couple asked all guests to share our memories of there [sic] lovely day."

"What can I say… What a day!" he wrote on Friday. "I was there when they got together, saw their connection spark into life and yesterday I got to see 2 of my love island besties tie the knot! It has to be be one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever been to!"

Singer Jake Quickenden also shared pictures of Thurlow, 32, and Jewitt, 31, on their big day.

"Wonderful day, and such a beautiful ceremony," he captioned the shots. "You scrub up @jamiejewitt_ and @camillathurlow you look incredible."

Thurlow and Jewitt finished as runners-up to winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay on their season of Love Island.

The pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Nell Sophia, in October. At the time, Thurlow raved of her baby girl on Instagram, "There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives."

"After all of life's ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective," Jewitt wrote in a birth announcement of his own. "From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for ❤️."

The proud parents announced their engagement this February, sharing a cute family snapshot that featured little Nell clad in a onesies reading: "Mummy, will you marry my daddy?"

"She said yes!!!" Jewitt shared on his Instagram. "I'll fail miserably if I try to describe how I feel right now. All I will say is I have everything I need right here. I love these two more than anything."

Thurlow also posted a close-up of her engagement ring, which features gems on a gold band designed to look like a vine.