Love Island Star Sophie Gradon Dies at 32

Sophie Gradon, a former contestant on the British reality dating show Love Island, has died in the U.K. She was 32.

“At about 8:27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased,” the Northumbria Police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Although a cause of death has not yet been revealed, the police said, “there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

Authorities could not confirm the name of the victim, but NME identified her as Gradon, whose costars are mourning her on social media.

In a sweet tribute, her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong shared a photograph of the couple smiling together.

“I will never forget that smile,” he wrote on Thursday. “I love you so so much baby your [sic] my world forever ever and always.”

Gradon’s death was also mourned by fellow contestants and Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

“So very sad . Such a beautiful soul …. such a beautiful smile …thoughts and love with friends and family @sophiegradon ,” wrote Flack.

Olivia Buckland, who appeared on the second season of the program alongside Gradon in 2016 added, “You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed. I send all my love and my thoughts to you today. To your family and your loved ones. I cannot work out what to say. RIP you beautiful beautiful woman. I’m so lucky to have met you. #stayshapey.”

Katie Salmon, who had a relationship with Gradon on Love Island — the first same-sex coupling on the reality show — also shared a heartfelt tribute to the late reality star.

“Isn’t it crazy how someone so stunning, so smiley and appeared so happy can feel no way out. The world we live in behind social media,” she wrote. “The world has failed you beautiful. I’m heartbroken for you soph to have felt this pain. I wish there was more help out there. Your smile will be remembered forever.”

In a separate message she also shared a clip from Gradon’s time on Love Island, writing, “This is exactly the woman she should be remembered. Strong powerful and making a change. What a woman .”

Prior to appearing on Love Island, Gradon was crowned Miss Great Britain in 2009.