"We just got too busy, our schedules didn't match up, and the distance between us didn't help either," the Love Island finalist tells PEOPLE

Love Island 's Moira Tumas Is Single After 'Situationship' with Calvin Cobb: 'Life Got in the Way'

The season 2 finalist announced the news on her Instagram Story Sunday night, confirming almost two months after the finale that she and Calvin Cobb had officially decided to part ways.

"After the show, when we left Las Vegas and went back to the real world, our plan was to take it day by day," Tumas tells PEOPLE. "I really wanted to try and make our 'situationship' work. To be honest, the time we had in the villa really wasn't long enough — maybe like, two weeks or even less — to build a foundation for a relationship on the outside."

Tumas, 28, lives in New Jersey, and Cobb, 25, lives in Texas, which complicated things further.

"We just got too busy, our schedules didn't match up, and the distance between us didn't help either," she says. "It was neither of our faults, life just got in the way. I was sad about it of course, because I thought we might be able to make something happen, but we just had to make a realistic decision and move forward. We decided it would only be fair to ourselves to call it quits and go our separate ways."

The two were touch-and-go on the most recent season of the CBS reality show, which was shot under quarantine at a hotel in Las Vegas. After they both decided to pursue other options following the Casa Amor twist, they ultimately came back together and made it to the finale with Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, and Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman. Ndiba and Corprew were the winners, taking home a check for $100,000; Vazquez and Middlebrooks came in second; Tumas and Cobb, third, and Rodriguez and Goldman, fourth.

"I wouldn't take back all of the amazing moments, friendships, butterflies, and experiences that I had in the villa on Love Island," Tumas tells PEOPLE, adding that she's "grown as a person" from the experience.

"I've learned how to date — kinda," she jokes. "I'm still working on my pick-up lines, but it definitely helped me to figure out the qualities I need to look for in a man — and more importantly deserve."

"I really am looking for love and I try to follow my heart always," she continues. "I know that the right person is still out there for me. I can't wait to meet him. I hear L.A. is beautiful this time of year — my next man might have to be a Californian!"

Tumas says she's "ready to get back on that horse" and is opening to pursuing multiple avenues — including another reality TV run. "I'm ready to find love in all places. Bachelor Nation, maybe? That would be a dream! Just put me in a room with 20 guys that can't run away."