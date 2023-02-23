'Love Island' Star Kaz Crossley Speaks Out After Being Arrested and Jailed in the Middle East

English Love Island star Kaz Crossley is revealing what happened after she was arrested in the Middle East.

On Thursday the 28-year-old spoke out first the first time since she was detained earlier this month when she flew into Abu Dhabi.

Crossley explains in an Instagram video that she was detained during a layover from England to Thailand because of a video of her from almost three years prior which showed her using drugs in the nearby United Arab Emirates city of Dubai. The video was leaked in the British press the following year and UAE authorities became aware of her breaking their strict laws.

The reality star said she was addressing her arrest and the video as "I owe it to myself to get closure about this."

"I was on my way to Thailand, I had an amazing job offer," she explains saying she did not think that transiting through the UAE would be an issue. "[But] I was then detained in Abu Dhabi and kept in custody from Monday to Friday when they released me.

"I was very accepting of the situation for whatever was going to happen to me because I take full accountability. I did not lie and I said that was me in the video and I explained the situation. It was a long time ago."

Addressing the video which sparked her arrest, Crossley says it was filmed without her knowledge by an ex-boyfriend with who she was in a year-long relationship and had the intent of "ruining my career."

"It definitely did do what he intended to do," she adds. "Not only that, it completely destroyed my mental health. My family was so worried about me. I was not in a good way, being trolled online every day. I've had to do a lot of healing."

It is not known who the influencer was dating at the time and a representative for Crossley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While she stresses that "no one forced her" to film the video, she adds that she will not let her past define her explaining, "I have made mistakes, I've made a lot of mistakes. But I will not allow my past to define who I am now, because I'm really truly falling in love with myself and the person that I'm becoming."

The season four Love Island alum, however, explains that she is now surrounding herself with people who make her feel "so seen, so safe," as the video took place in a time when she didn't love herself "at all."

"And this is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with," she continues.

She adds near the end of the video: "I'm just excited to really now just step fully into my power and take control of my life, take responsibility and move forward because I am so blessed to be here."

Immediately after Crossley shared her video on her Instagram page, multiple of her past costars commented showing their support.

"My girl. And what we have learned is we don't trust bad boys and we tell Laura our travel plans always," wrote Laura Anderson who competed in the show's fourth season.

"We also know that honesty is the best policy which has set you free from any mistakes. I love you and knowing you these past 5years has been such a pleasure to see you grow. You own a fancy kettle, you're a sports presenter, you have a property portfolio, you've changed kids lives forever and you've been an incredible friend to me and Aunty to buddy. Through thick and thin, shit press and our successes I will support you always ❤️"

