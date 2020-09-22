Love Island : New Girls Lakeyn and Julia Set Their Sights on Calvin After Heart Rate Challenge

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from season 2 of Love Island U.S.A.

Two new additions just hit Love Island — and they're ready to shake things up.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, new girls Lakeyn and Julia make their surprise entrance. Dressed as a devil and angel pair, they come in at the end of the sexy heart rate challenge to perform for the guys, while the rest of the girls are forced to watch from afar.

The results reveal some interesting potential matches. Laurel's heart rate was raised the highest by Calvin, while her partner Carrington's was raised the highest by Lakeyn — and the interest appears to be mutual. After the challenge, Lakeyn and Julia peel off to trade game plans.

"When I saw Carrington, I was like, 'Woah. He's so hot,'" Lakeyn says. "But you know what, I was kind of surprised by Calvin. He just has the cutest face. I was giggling because it looked like a baby deer! And he has some swag. He's like, clever."

"I know! His face lit me up," Julia agrees. "I might talk to Calvin, actually. He's pretty cute."

Image zoom Lakeyn and Calvin CBS

But the rest of the girls aren't shying away from a little competition.

"I am going to be completely transparent with you — a little competition puts me right back into [the game]," Moira tells Cely, Justine and Kierstan. "It's not a healthy reason, but I'm like, yo, Calvin."

"Oh, I love competition," Kierstan says. "There is no competition."

Competition or not, the new girls definitely have a leg up. The sneak peek also teases the two of them each getting a text offering them a date outside of the villa with a boy of their choice.