Love Island Sneak Peek: Connor Makes a Move on Mackenzie's Best Friend Moira Ahead of Recoupling

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from season 2 of Love Island U.S.A.

A recoupling is looming on Love Island — and several contestants' fates are up in the air.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, Mackenzie pulls her ex Connor aside to chat. She and her current partner Jalen are on shaky ground, and she's feeling more alone than ever in the villa. To make matters worse, Connor has his eyes on her close friend Moira.

"Do you feel like you're chatting to anybody in here?" she asks him. "Are you feeling anybody?"

"Yeah," he says. "So, actually, Moira and I have had some good talks over the past couple of days."

"I've noticed. My ex and my best friend," Mackenzie says with a laugh.

Later in their conversation, she breaks down in tears.

"I'm frustrated with like, being so misunderstood in here," she says. "Do I even belong here? Everyone's like, 'Be yourself,' and I'm like, 'I'm being myself.'"

She certainly isn't in the best position, strategically speaking, with a boys-choice recoupling coming up fast. She dumped Connor for Jalen at the end of the Casa Amor twist, but since then, Jalen has distanced himself. And in the sneak peek, things between them take a turn for the worse.

"I think what's best for us moving forward is to just kind of end things and see what's next," Jalen says. "For what it's worth, I definitely want to give each other the respect that we each deserve."

"Am I able to say how I feel? I'm going to be honest — I don't know if you are who you present yourself to be," she replies. "And I feel like in my case I don't think that you were very straight up with me."

Connor, meanwhile, is making moves on Moira.

"I have always wanted things to grow very naturally, starting from friends," he says after pulling her aside in another scene. "The guys also asked me earlier if there was someone in the villa right now that [I] would want to go on a date with and see if there is something more — I said you."

"Wait, Connor, I literally said you," Moira says, grinning. "I'm 100 percent open to giving this an opportunity and it might just be really hot."

But despite the new development, it seems Connor hasn't shut the door on Mackenzie completely — the sneak peek also teases a conversation between him and Justine in which he confesses that he still has feelings for his ex.