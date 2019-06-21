Love Island Season 5 Is Coming to Hulu Really Soon — and We're Absolutely Buzzin'

Crack on, then! If you’ve been desperately trying to figure out how to watch the new season of Love Island from across the pond, we’ve got amazing news for you.

Season 5, currently airing in the U.K., will become available on Hulu starting Saturday. The streaming service confirmed the news earlier this month in response to a fan inquiry on Twitter.

The first five episodes will become available Saturday. Following that, five more episodes will become available every week until the season concludes. (And if you’re craving more, all four previous seasons are available on Hulu.)

Hey there! Five episodes of Love Island season 5 will be available on 6/22. Thereafter, five new episodes will be available each Saturday until the season completes airing. We hope this helps! 💚🏝 — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) June 12, 2019

The British reality TV sensation, hosted by Caroline Flack, premiered in 2015 and was itself a reboot of Celebrity Love Island, which ran from 2005-06. Now a cultural phenomenon, it begins with a group of single “Islanders,” who come together in a stunning villa in Mallorca where their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style.

Every few days, the Islanders must couple up (sharing beds!), and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals — and in addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Image zoom ITV2

The show airs five nights a week, so you’re following the action more or less live.

CBS secured the rights to the show last summer and the first U.S. season of Love Island, set in Fiji and hosted by comedian Arielle Vandenberg, will debut with a special 90-minute premiere on July 9. New one-hour episodes will continue every weeknight through Aug. 7.