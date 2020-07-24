Love Island Season 2 Will Shoot Under Quarantine at a Las Vegas Hotel

The inaugural U.S. version of the show, taped in Fiji, premiered last year on CBS

Love Island season 2 is moving forward with a new location.

The inaugural U.S. version of the show, which was taped at a villa in Fiji, premiered last year on CBS. Season 2, originally scheduled to shoot overseas again and premiere May 21, will now be shot at a Las Vegas hotel, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to Vulture, which first reported the news, pre-production is underway at the Cromwell, a Caesars Entertainment boutique hotel that has been shuttered since coronavirus lockdowns began in March.

The show's cast and crew members will reportedly be required to quarantine before shooting begins and will be tested throughout production. Crew members will reportedly work from pods, and social distancing and sanitization protocols will also apply.

The reality show is based on the wildly popular U.K. format, which is available on Hulu. It begins with a group of single "Islanders" who come together in a villa where their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style. Every few days, they must couple up (sharing beds!), and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island.

Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, and ultimately one lucky couple is crowned the winners, walking away with a cash prize. The show airs five nights a week, so you're following the action more or less live.

Season 7 of the British version, originally set to shoot on location in Mallorca and premiere this summer, was postponed in May to 2021 due to the outbreak.

Love Island is not the first reality show to resume production amid the pandemic. ABC's The Bachelorette recently began shooting Clare Crawley's season in California, and a source told PEOPLE the whole season will be shot at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs.

"The entire resort is shut down and nobody but the cast and crew is there," said the source. "The resort is essentially a protective bubble. Nobody is coming and going. The cast and crew arrived before filming began and spent a few days getting used to all the necessary protocols."

"It is a smaller crew, and people are wearing masks and keeping a social distance," the source continued, explaining that there have been "multiple rounds of testing for cast and crew and there is a medical team on site enforcing the protocols and administering tests."