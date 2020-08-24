Season 2 kicks off with a two-hour premiere Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Love Island Is Back! Tour the New Villa, with Rooftop Views Overlooking the Las Vegas Strip

Season 2 of Love Island is finally here.

Ahead of Monday night's two-hour premiere, CBS dropped a sneak peek at the new 25,000-sq. ft. villa. Originally scheduled to shoot overseas, the new season is now shooting under quarantine in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with contestants sequestered in a "bubble" at a villa on top of the Cromwell hotel. (The first season was taped at a villa in Fiji.)

The Caesars Entertainment boutique hotel has been transformed into a dazzling space by production designer Richard Jensen, featuring all of the classic Love Island amenities — communal bedroom, hideaway, fire pit, outdoor gym, hot tub, pool and sundeck — and more.

Located within the Cromwell, Drai's beach club/night club has been a go-to spot for A-listers to party in Las Vegas for years. Now, Love Island has moved into the multi-level rooftop with epic views of the world-famous strip.

The new location also features a secret jacuzzi tucked away from the rest of the villa, an outdoor shower looking out over Caesars Palace, two dressing rooms, a private cabana with its own plunge pool, a "gossip" bar and a total of 27,000 feet of fairy lights strung across the space.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are back for season 2, which will follow "specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19," according to production company ITV Entertainment. The staff, crew and cast will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, as well as regularly throughout the season. They will be screened daily for symptoms.

Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing, and cleaning and disinfecting measures will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce health and safety protocols.

The reality show is based on the wildly popular U.K. format, which is available on Hulu. It begins with a group of single Islanders who come together in a villa where their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style. Every few days, they must couple up (sharing beds!), and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island.

Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, and ultimately one lucky couple is crowned the winners, walking away with a cash prize.