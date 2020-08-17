Love Island Returns! Meet the 11 Sexy Singles Kicking Off Season 2 in Las Vegas

Season 2 will place the sequestered Islanders in a villa on top of The Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas

Love Island fans, the countdown is on.

With the two-hour season 2 premiere just a week away, CBS has announced the first wave of contestants. After months spent dating virtually in isolation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these sexy singles will finally have the opportunity to spend time with potential partners IRL while shooting in Las Vegas, sequestered in a "bubble" at a villa on top of the Cromwell hotel. Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return.

Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS

Following the premiere, episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m., including a two-hour episode on Saturdays at 8 p.m. featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. The season will be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

The following are the first 11 Islanders embarking on a summer of love. Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses.

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Lapeer, MI

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

If she could write her own dating profile, it would be: "I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!"

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Student

Scottsdale, AZ

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Celebrity crush: Matthew McConaughey — he's "a version of my dream man: a southern gentleman with a Texas accent."

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Personal Trainer

Boca Raton, FL

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Celebrity crush: Rihanna

James McCool

Age: 27

Personal Trainer

Winchester, VA

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Ideal romantic partner is: funny, likes to laugh and doesn't take life too seriously

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Student

Chesapeake, VA

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Relationship role models: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27

Billing Coordinator/GoGo dancer

Rockaway, NJ

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Her ideal partner is tall as she spends "80 percent of her time in heels."

Carrington Rodriguez

Age 22

Sales Manager

Salt Lake City, UT

Zodiac Sign: Leo

If he could write his own dating profile, it would be: "If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice, and sexy at the right times."

Connor Trott

Age: 23

Auditor

Pittsburgh, PA

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

He's brainy, loves to sing karaoke, and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.

Moira Tumas

Age: 28

Shopping Channel Model

Brielle, NJ

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Celebrity crushes: Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24

Legal Secretary

Sacramento, CA

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

She was captain of her high school cheerleading team, is fluent in Spanish, loves to sing and play guitar.

Jeremiah White

Age: 22

Store Sales Associate

De Kalb, MS

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

He is a self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that season 2, originally scheduled to shoot overseas and premiere May 21, will now be shot under quarantine in Las Vegas due to the pandemic. (The first season was taped at a villa in Fiji.)

Production company ITV Entertainment confirmed that the show will follow "specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19." The staff, crew and cast will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, as well as regularly throughout the season. They will be screened daily for symptoms.

Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing, and cleaning and disinfecting measures will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce health and safety protocols.

The reality show is based on the wildly popular U.K. format, which is available on Hulu. It begins with a group of single Islanders who come together in a villa where their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style. Every few days, they must couple up (sharing beds!), and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island.

Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, and ultimately one lucky couple is crowned the winners, walking away with a cash prize.

Season 7 of the British version, originally set to shoot on location in Mallorca and premiere this summer, was postponed in May to 2021 due to the outbreak.