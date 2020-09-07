Love Island Introduces Casa Amor Twist: Meet the 10 New Islanders Ready to Shake Things Up

On Tuesday's episode, five new guys and five new girls will be introduced to this season's cast

For the first time ever, the Islanders on this side of the pond will be put to the ultimate relationship test.

On Tuesday's episode of Love Island, CBS will introduce Casa Amor, a staple of the original British series. Ten new Islanders will be thrown into the mix to shake things up — and potentially come between coupled-up contestants. With great temptation comes great responsibility, and the current couples will have to decide whether they're going to stay true to their partners or crack on with someone new.

The new twist will see the OG guys move to Casa Amor, where they will be joined by five new ladies. Meanwhile, the OG girls will face their own temptations when five new boys unpack their bags at the original villa.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, host Arielle Vandenberg dished on the delightfully wicked twist.

"Casa Amor will definitely bring lots more temptation, lots more drama, and lots more Islanders," she said. "It's just going to be so fun."

Plus, "this year we're on seven nights a week, which is different from last year," she added. "And I think that is much-needed right now, because everyone is stuck at home. We want to watch hot singles living their best life!"

Meet the new girls:

GiNiele Reitzell

Age: 24

Paramount, CA

Mercades Schell

Age: 26

Las Cruces, NM

Faith Tyrell

Age: 26

Kansas City, MO

Laurel Goldman

Age: 22

Auburn, AL

Sher Suarez

Age: 22

Miami, FL

Meet the new boys:

De'Andre Heath

Age: 25

North Miami Beach, FL

Aaron Owen

Age: 26

Henderson, NV

Jalen Noble

Age: 27

Nashville, TN

Pat Albasha

Age: 28

San Dimas, CA

Mike Jenkerson

Age: 26

San Jose, CA

The multi-level rooftop with views of the world-famous strip has been entirely transformed to incorporate all of the classic Love Island amenities, including a communal bedroom, the hideaway suite, a fire pit and more.

The new location also features a secret jacuzzi tucked away from the rest of the villa, an outdoor shower looking out over Caesars Palace and a private cabana with its own plunge pool.

"Obviously being in Fiji was such a dream. But at the same time, there's something so amazing it being in Las Vegas this season," Vandenberg told PEOPLE. "I feel like it brings this energy — Vegas energy. It's freaking lively, it's exciting, it's bright, it's fresh, and I feel like it kind of gives Love Island U.S. a different vibe. The villa, it's just incredible what they can do. It looks so cool."