Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, both part of the original Love Island cast, got together early on in season 2 this year

Love Island Runners-Up Cely and Johnny Reunite: 'I've Been Having So Much Fun with My Man'

Love Island runners-up Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks have reunited!

Cely, 24, revealed the happy news on Thursday in a video on her Instagram Story, apologizing to fans for being "inactive" on social media recently because she's been having "so much fun" with her boyfriend.

"Hi, you guys! I just wanted to hop on really quickly and say I'm so sorry for kind of being inactive," she said in the clip before panning the camera over to Johnny.

"Johnny is here and he's having In-N-Out for the first time," she said as Johnny, 22, added "West side, baby," while holding up a burger.

"I'm going to try and be better about posting," Cely promised. "It's just, I've been having so much fun with my man and it's just been hard."

Image zoom Johnny and Cely Cely Vazquez/Instagram

Cely, who is from California, also confirmed that she and Johnny, who is from Virginia, will be vlogging their time together for their followers to see.

"Stay tuned, baby," Johnny said.

Johnny and Cely, both part of the original cast of Love Island USA's season 2, got together early on in the season this year and remained together until the end.

Image zoom Johnny and Cely on Love Island Adam Torgerson/CBS Entertainment

The couple — dubbed "Jely" — weathered some challenges, however, after Johnny's head was turned during his and the boys' stay at Casa Amor. Though he was coupled up with Cely, Johnny spent the first night in the new villa under the covers in bed with new Islander Mercades Schell.

He ultimately decided to stick with Cely, but the brief fling caused tension in their relationship after Cely found out about his behavior. Nonetheless, they worked through their issues and reflected on their love story during the season finale.

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world because I get to call you my boyfriend," Cely told Johnny during the finale ceremony before the winning couple was announced. "This is the end of our story on Love Island, but it's only the beginning of Jely. So here's to you, to me, as the best is yet to come."

Said Johnny, "You're my ride or die, you're the Bonnie to my Clyde. Cely, I love you, and I cannot wait to continue what we have going."

Their reunion comes after winning couple Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew — who also still live in separate cities — reunited in person earlier this month.