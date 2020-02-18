Love Island Pays Tribute to Caroline Flack After Her Death: 'You Were a True Friend'

Image zoom Caroline Flack ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island is paying tribute to former host Caroline Flack following her tragic death.

Ahead of Monday evening’s episode, narrator Iain Stirling delivered an emotional message to his late friend in a video shared by the show’s Twitter account.

“We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away,” Stirling, 32, begins as a scene of waves hitting a rocky shore plays in the video.

“Our thoughts are with family and friends at this dreadful time,” Stirling continues.

Stirling explains that he and Flack have been on Love Island since the very beginning. The show first aired in July 2015.

“Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island, and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers,” Stirling says.

“Like many of you, right now we’re all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.”

In the video, Stirling concludes the tribute by thanking Flack for being a “true friend.”

“Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favorite show. You were a true friend to me. I’m going to miss you Caz,” Stirling adds as a photo of Flack appears.

On Saturday afternoon, Flack was found dead at her home. She was 40.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” her family said in a statement given to the U.K.’s Press Association. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for ITV said, “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Iain Stirling and Caroline Flack

Flack’s lawyer, Paul Morris, also issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “I am utterly devastated at Caroline’s passing and cannot comment further about matters, including the criminal proceedings, at the moment. My thoughts are with Caroline’s family as we respect their privacy at this very sad and difficult time.”

The night before her death, paramedics were called to her London home.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told PEOPLE that they responded to a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday at a residential property in London.

“Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital,” said the spokesperson. “Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further.”

The Sun and Sky News also reported that an ambulance was called to Flack’s home on Friday. Two paramedic crews reportedly assessed the situation before deciding Flack did not need hospital treatment and was fit to be left at home.

In December, Flack stepped down as the host of Love Island after being charged with assault by beating following a reported incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton. She had fronted the show since it premiered in 2015; a tribute is expected to air during Monday’s episode on ITV.

Caroline Flack

She pleaded not guilty and was set to face a trial in March.

Burton, a 27-year-old former professional tennis player and model, shared an emotional tribute to Flack on Instagram after her death.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple embracing on the beach at sunset. “We had something so special.”

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking,” he continued. “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart.”

Following Flack’s death, her management company also spoke out about the Crown Prosecution Service for pursuing the case against Flack.

“In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported. The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events,” the statement read, according to The Sun.

“The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts are with Caroline’s family at this time.“

A CPS spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement, “Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack. Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the specifics of this case at this stage.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.