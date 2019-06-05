Love Island Star Mike Thalassitis' Death Ruled a Suicide: Reports

Image zoom Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

The cause of Mike Thalassitis’ death has been ruled a suicide, according to multiple reports.

Thalassitis, a 2017 contestant on the British reality dating show Love Island, was found dead on March 16 near his home in North London. He was 26.

According to the BBC, North London Coroner’s Court concluded on Wednesday his cause of death was suicide, noting that Thalassitis left messages “which clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end.”

One of the officers on the scene reportedly said she found a notebook containing a “sort of combination of a diary and letters and positive thoughts,” including “a number of notes that had been addressed to his family” towards the end of the notebook.

Toxicology results detected cocaine, alcohol and antidepressants in his system at the time of his death, according to the BBC.

According to The Guardian, Thalassitis’ Love Island costar and friend Montana Brown was present at the inquest on Wednesday and said it was “important to let his memory live on.”

“I think it’s important when someone dies in this way that you don’t give up on the memory,” she said. “I think a lot of people are scared to talk about it, but it is important to let his memory live on.”

“I have definitely changed the way that I live my life and I urge others to do the same,” she continued.

His parents, brother and other family members were also present, paying tribute in a statement to their “wonderful son and brother.”

Prior to competing on Love Island, Thalassitis was a semi-professional soccer player in England. He also appeared on the British reality show Celebs Go Dating after his time on Love Island.

RELATED VIDEO: Riverdale Pays Tribute to Luke Perry in First Episode Following His Sudden Death

Now in its fifth season, Love Island is a cultural phenomenon in the U.K. Monday’s season premiere included a tribute to Thalassitis.

Thalassitis was the second cast member to die by suicide, following the June 2018 death of Sophie Gradon, who appeared on Love Island in 2016.

ITV, the production company behind the hit series, released new guidelines in May to promote contestants’ wellbeing. ITV said its producers would maintain regular contact with contestants for 14 months after broadcast. The contestants will also be offered “training on dealing with social media” and “advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.”

A U.S. version of the show is set to premiere in July on CBS.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.