Love Island Stars Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard Have Split: 'We Tried to Make It Work'

Love Island‘s Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard aren’t cracking on anymore.

The reality stars, who fell for each other on season 5 of the U.K. version of the dating competition series, have called it quits, Higgins, 29, revealed on her Instagram on Monday.

“Curtis and I have made the decision to separate,” Higgins wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Stories.

“We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship,” Higgins continued.

Higgins revealed that despite the split, she and Pritchard, 24, don’t harbor any ill will toward each other.

“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side,” Higgins shared. “We tried to make it work, but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

Pritchard has not yet addressed the breakup.

Fans began to speculate on the status of Higgins and Pritchard’s relationship after they were last pictured together at the National Television Awards on Jan. 28.

Around that time, a report from The Sun was published, alleging that Higgins and Pritchard got into a heated argument at the awards ceremony.

However, Higgins went on to wish her former beau a happy birthday on Feb. 8.

“Happiest of birthdays to my handsome man @curtispritchard12,” Higgins wrote on Instagram.

The pair officially became girlfriend and boyfriend in October 2019, opening up about their romance on the cover of Ok! magazine.

Their relationship first blossomed while they were still living in the Love Island villa.

Image zoom Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins Dave Benett/Getty

At the time, Higgins had kept her feelings for Pritchard under wraps as he was previously coupled up with Amy Hart.

Hart later quit the show after Pritchard returned from Casa Amor and realized his feelings weren’t as strong for Hart as he previously thought.

It was then that Higgins and Pritchard gave things a try.

Higgins and Pritchard came in fourth place, losing to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea — who also split after the season finale.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are the only couple from season 5 to still be together.