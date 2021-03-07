"Ultimately we both realized that our lives are moving in different directions," Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott wrote in a joint statement

Love Island's Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott Split: 'This Was Not a Decision We Took Lightly'

Love Island's Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott are going their separate ways.

The pair, who met last year on season 2 of the reality show, announced their split in a joint statement on Saturday.

"Some of you have been wondering about us and our relationship, so we want to help you to understand where we are right now," they wrote. "We are both young and in the early stages of our careers, and sadly those careers are keeping us in two different places. One of us is in Pittsburgh and the other is in Tucson, and neither one of us will be able to move anytime in the near future."

"So over the last couple of weeks we have started having some difficult conversations about our future. Ultimately we both realized that our lives are moving in different directions," they added. "This was not a decision we took lightly. We both have so much love for each other and had hopes that we could make this work, but relationships are all about timing, and this is just not our time."

Image zoom Credit: Mackenzie Dipman/Instagram

Although Mackenzie and Connor may be ending their relationship, they reiterated that they'll "forever be grateful that Love Island brought us together."

"We are unsure of what the future holds for us, but one thing is for certain, we will always have each other," they wrote. "With love always, Connor and Mackenzie."

Ending on a sweet note, the pair added that Connor is keeping room in his heart for Mackenzie's teddy bear named Gus. "P.S. Connor and Gus have already started planning their next boys weekend," they wrote.

After getting together early on in the season, Mackenzie and Connor had their share of ups and downs in the Love Island villa.

While they didn't end up leaving together, as soon as his journey on the show was over, Connor called up Mackenzie and they quickly rekindled their romance.

Back in January, Mackenzie opened up about how difficult maintaining a long-distance relationship can be.

"They take patience and commitment, respect and communication, and most importantly, love. I share this because the reality is...no relationship is "perfect" but that doesn't make them any less worthy of love, right," she wrote.

Later that month, alongside a black-and-white photo of them kissing, she gave Connor, an auditor, a shout-out for all the "15+ hour days + weekends" he'd been working.