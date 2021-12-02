Love Island Couples Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy and Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada Both Split

Love Island season 3 winners Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser, as well as the season's runner-ups Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada, have both decided to go their separate ways.

Korey, 28, took to Instagram to reveal that he and Olivia, 29, decided to call it quits after winning season 3 of the show, whose finale aired in August this year. The reality star began his lengthy caption by stating that he was finally addressing the question he gets "at least 20 times a day."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It took me all the way to now to say something because I didn't want to believe it was real but this was a mutual decision to take a step back in our relationship and just be friends for now," Korey wrote. "My time with Liv taught me so much about myself. I realized I can be vulnerable again and truly care for someone. When we were on love island everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life."

However, like many reality stars who fall in love while immersed in a fantasy-like environment, Korey said that the real world posed its own challenges that the couple simply couldn't overcome — but that doesn't mean there's any bad blood between the former lovers.

"This girl is seriously one of the most beautiful people I've ever met inside and out. I will always respect her and care for her. I can't even begin to explain how thankful I am for the support we received as a couple on the show and after the show," he continued. "But our journeys unfortunately have to go in separate directions for now. I love everyone of y'all so I can only hope we'll receive the same amount of support as individuals."

RELATED VIDEO: Love Island Winners Olivia and Korey Recap Their Time Together in the Villa

In an Instagram Story posted to her page on Tuesday, Korey and Olivia's fellow Love Island costar Kyra, 24, revealed that she and Will, 26, who appeared alongside Korey and Olivia during season 3 of the show, also decided to call it quits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There has been a lot of speculation regarding my relationship status recently. I have been taking time for myself, until I was ready to make things public," Kyra began. "I feel that I owe you all an explanation because I would not be where I am without the Love Island supporters."

kyra lizama Credit: kyra lizama/instagram

"I am single and have been working through the stages of heartbreak and healing," she continued. "There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I've received since certain instances have come to light. Love you all."

Although Will has not yet posted anything in response to Kyra's Instagram Story, it appears that the Love Island alums were still together as recently as Halloween, as Will posted a slew of photos of himself and Kyra in multiple costumes — including a few where he's dressed as Tiger King's Joe Exotic — over the holiday weekend.

Earlier in November, Will shot down rumors that he and Kyra had gone their separate ways during an Instagram Live with S'more Date, a dating app whose Instagram bio describes it as "the anti-superficial dating app."

"Yes, we're still together. We're just [in a] very chill relationship. We're not, like, on top of each other. We give ourselves time," the aspiring actor said, later adding, "We are 100% exclusive."