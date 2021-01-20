Love Island's Justine Ndiba Thanks Fans for Support Through 'Ordeal' of Caleb Corprew Split

The two were crowned the U.S. Love Island season 2 winners last summer

Justine Ndiba is doing her best to "move on and move forward" after her split from Caleb Corprew.

The Love Island star thanked fans for their support days after announcing the news, saying that while she appreciates the well wishes, she still has to "process" the breakup.

"I want to thank everyone for their continued encouragement through this ordeal," she wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. "I am so blessed to have an incredible support system, including so many of you."

Ndiba, who was crowned the U.S. Love Island season 2 winner alongside Corprew, also asked her followers to be compassionate and "mindful" as the former couple navigate the split.

"With that being said, I will share my heart when the time is right for ME after I have had a chance to process everything," she wrote. "I also think many times we forget a real human is on the other end of these situations, so I would like for us to all be mindful of that."

She concluded: "In the meantime, I will be making every effort to move on and move forward. Aside from all of this, I'm excited about the future and forever grateful to have you all as part of it."

Ndiba, 27, and Corprew, 24, were the first Black couple to win in franchise history. They confirmed their breakup last weekend in separate statements on their respective social media accounts.

"This announcement has been one that we have wrestled with for some time now. Not knowing exactly when or how to deliver it. The nature in which we met and fell for each other comes with a unique set of obstacles that nothing in life can ever prepare you for," Corprew wrote. "We genuinely appreciate those of you who have supported us, and thank you in advance to those of you who will continue supporting us as individuals moving forward."

The pair last posted photos together in November.

"What an amazing weekend!" Justine wrote alongside one smiling photo, which was taken in Las Vegas, the city where their season of Love Island was filmed.

"So incredibly blessed and grateful to have gotten the opportunity to go back to where it all began with my favorite guy and create more memories," she added.