Love Island Winners Justine and Caleb Give Cute Update on Their Relationship

A few weeks after the couple was crowned the winners of Love Island season 2, the pair, who still live in separate cities, reunited for the perfect fall date: pumpkin picking.

Both Justine, 27, and Caleb, 24, posted several sweet snaps from their reunion at a New Jersey pumpkin patch. The couple dressed for their fall-filled day, Caleb, who is from Oklahoma, dressed in a black jean jacket and an orange-and-white striped shirt, while Justine, who is from New Jersey, wore an orange oversized cardigan and a floral bustier top.

"When we actually thought we would be able to make it three weeks before seeing each other again... we thought. 🍂🍁," Justine teased in her caption.

In Justine's photos, the two are seen laughing and smiling in the pumpkin patch and showing off their favorite squashes.

The pair also took a romantic photo kissing while holding hands.

Caleb posted similar photos of the pair together, as well as a shot of the two holding hands and walking and leaning against one another and laughing.

"Picked the cutest pumpkin in the patch 🎃🧡🍂," Caleb wrote of Justine.

Several other Love Island contestants commented on the photos, gushing over Justine and Caleb's relationship.

Bennett Sipes replied, "Daawwww," while Leanne Manning left a series of heart-eye emojis.

"Cute 😍," added Priscilla Anyabu, and Yamen Sanders wrote, "Love these 🔥❤️."

Caro Viee teased, "my parents just picking pumpkins and lookin all perfectly cute 🥺😩🧡🧡🧡🧡" while Elizabeth Weber responded, "Omg yes cuties 💕💕."

The couple was awarded a check for $100,000.

After getting together early on in the season, Justine and Caleb blossomed into undeniable fan favorites. They weathered the temptations of the Casa Amor twist, exchanged "I love yous," enjoyed a night in the hideaway, and basically won us all over by just being themselves. And they're the first Black couple to win from the franchise, which also airs in the U.K. and Australia.