"We want to thank everybody for not only the support throughout the show but the support in this tough time, dealing with the loss of my sister," Josh Goldstein told fans over the weekend

Love Island's Josh Returns Home with Shannon After His Sister's Death: 'We're Just Mourning Right Now'

Love Island contestant Josh Goldstein is back home following the death of his sister.

Josh, who left the show with fellow contestant Shannon St. Clair during Thursday's episode after learning that his older sister Lindsey had died, shared an update on social media Saturday after the pair made it to Massachusetts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We just wanted to let everyone know we made it back to Massachusetts. We're home with my family," Josh, 24, said in the video while standing with his girlfriend by his side.

"We want to thank everybody for not only the support throughout the show but the support in this tough time, dealing with the loss of my sister. It's been a hectic couple of days but we made it back, we're with family, and we're just mourning right now," he added. "We appreciate all the well-wishes and all the support. It means a lot."

Josh went on to share that he knew "it brought my sister joy" to watch his relationship with Shannon, 24, deepen.

"My sister was the reason I was on this show. She was one of my best friends and the reason why I met this beautiful lady right here," he continued. "I know that it brought my sister joy to watch us grow our relationship and really take it to the outside world."

"We're gonna to be okay. It's going to be a long journey, but it's going to be okay," Josh added.

Shannon — who has been coupled up with Josh since day one and officially became his girlfriend during Wednesday's episode — also reflected on how the couple owed a debt of gratitude to Josh's sister.

RELATED: Watch Cinco's Emotional Live Reaction to Cashay Getting Dumped on Love Island: 'What the Hell?'



"Lindsey was a huge fan of the show and would always watch her little brother and support him and us as a couple. She's the reason why we are together where we are right now. She's the one who signed Josh up to the show," she explained. "We owe that all to Lindsey."



In addition to all of the support, Shannon thanked fans for "respecting Josh's privacy at this moment" as he mourns his sister's death. "Thank you guys, we love you," added Josh.

RELATED VIDEO: Love Island's Javonny Vega Is Not Surprised By Behavior from Some Contestants During Casa Amor

While breaking the news of his sister's death to his fellow islanders on Thursday's episode, Josh remembered Lindsey as an "unbelievable person."

"I just want to tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today. Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night. I just got word," he shared. "It's unexpected but she lived an unbelievable life. And I just need to be home with my family right now to support them."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for CBS previously said: "All of us at ITV Entertainment and CBS extend our deepest condolences to Josh Goldstein on the tragic loss of his sister. Josh will always be part of our Love Island family. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones at this difficult time."

Speaking to local Massachusetts paper the Eagle-Tribune ahead of the premiere, Lindsey said she advised her brother to consider joining the show after watching the U.K. version.

"I was with my friend and we couldn't believe how much Josh looked like one of the guys on the show," she said. "I told him all about the show and told him he should fill out the application. And he did. And he kept moving along in the process."