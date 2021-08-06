Love Island Contestant Josh Goldstein Leaves Show After Sister's Death: She Was 'Unbelievable'

Love Island contestant Josh Goldstein has left the villa to be with his family after the death of his older sister, Lindsey.

The news came during Thursday night's episode of the CBS reality show. When the cast woke up the morning after the arrival of two new boys, Josh and fellow contestant Shannon St. Clair were missing from their bed. They soon rejoined the group and Josh shared the news.

"I just want to tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today. Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night. I just got word," he said. "She was an unbelievable person, she was the reason I'm here, the reason I found Shannon and met all of you guys. It's unexpected but she lived an unbelievable life. And I just need to be home with my family right now to support them."

He continued, "I just want to let you guys know that I'm so grateful to have met all of you. I consider you all my best friends. We're going to see each other again, this isn't it. I just need to be with my family right now. I really appreciate all of you guys for the support and the friendships and the fun times and the laughs. It's been unbelievable and an experience that I'll never forget."

The cast was shocked and emotional as they said their goodbyes. "I couldn't even imagine what he's going through, what he's feeling," said Cashay Proudfoot, 25. "He's just such an amazing guy. We're going to miss him, and of course Shannon too."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for CBS said: "All of us at ITV Entertainment and CBS extend our deepest condolences to Josh Goldstein on the tragic loss of his sister. Josh will always be part of our Love Island family. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones at this difficult time."

Josh and Shannon, both 24, were part of this season's original cast. They have been coupled up since the first episode and made their relationship "boyfriend-girlfriend" official during Wednesday's episode.

Lindsey spoke to the Eagle-Tribune in North Andover, Mass., ahead of the premiere and described recommending her brother consider joining the show after watching the U.K. version.

"I was with my friend and we couldn't believe how much Josh looked like one of the guys on the show," she said. "I told him all about the show and told him he should fill out the application. And he did. And he kept moving along in the process until now."

"He really deserves it," she said later. "I can't wait to see him."

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein Credit: Sara Mally/CBS via Getty Images

The show is based on the popular U.K. format and begins with a group of singles who couple up, sharing beds, while their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style. Every few days, a re-coupling ceremony takes place, putting single Islanders at risk. The show airs five nights a week, so viewers are following the action more or less live.