Love Island's Josh Reflects on 'Unbelievable' Experience with Shannon, Calls Her His 'Rock'

The couple left the show together last week following the sudden death of his older sister, Lindsey

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair shared an experience they'll never forget on this season of Love Island.

During an appearance on the After The Island podcast Monday, the couple opened up about their relationship, which began during day one of filming the current season of the CBS reality show in Hawaii this summer. The two left the show together last week after the sudden death of Josh's older sister, Lindsey, and have since returned to his home in Massachusetts.

"The support has been unbelievable. From everybody, between past cast members, production, family friends ... it's been absolutely unbelievable, so thank you so much," said Josh, 24. "Obviously it's a really difficult time for me and my family, so the support has meant so much to us."

"It does feel good to be outside the villa, be in the outside world, and just grow our relationship that way. Shannon has been amazing," he continued. "A huge rock for me, support-wise, throughout this entire process. It's been awesome. We're looking forward to the future, for sure."

Josh and Shannon, also 24, said they were already beginning to envision a life together outside of the show before their sudden exit.

"That last week that we were in there, we were like, 'I feel super strong. We know almost everything about each other and we know how we move and we're ready to just leave here,'" Josh said. "Obviously, the villa was an unbelievable experience. We met so many amazing friends and had so much fun. And if we could still be there, we would. But, you know, we were having conversations [and we were] just ready to meet my friends, meet her friends, [meet each other's] families, and just take it to the outside [world] because we felt so strongly about our relationship at that point."

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Josh credited Shannon and the villa for making him a "better person."

"I didn't think in a million years I would come on a TV show and meet someone so aligned with what I want," he said. "It's absolutely unbelievable. I was optimistic but skeptical at the same time. And just to see it, you know, what it is now is just absolutely unbelievable for me."

Shannon, for her part, said that they share "a lot of really good memories" from their time on the show, including Shannon's return from Casa Amor. After they both endured the ultimate relationship test, Shannon returned to the villa single and Josh also chose to continue focusing on Shannon.

Over the weekend, Josh thanked fans for their support after the couple arrived in Massachusetts to be with his family.

"We're home with my family," he said in a video on Instagram Saturday. "We want to thank everybody for not only the support throughout the show but the support in this tough time, dealing with the loss of my sister."

"It's been a hectic couple of days but we made it back, we're with family, and we're just mourning right now," he continued. "We appreciate all the well wishes and all the support. It means a lot."