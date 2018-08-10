Love Island Winner Jessica Hayes Is Engaged: 'My Best Friend Has Made Me His Fiancé'

Love Island‘s Jessica Hayes is officially coupled up!

Hayes announced her engagement to boyfriend Dan Lawry on Thursday, showing off her new sparkler in an Instagram.

“He’s only gone and put a ring on it,” she wrote. “What an emotional 24 hours I’m smiling so much my face actually hurts! My best friend has made me his fiancé in the best way ever.”

In the photo, Hayes smiles as her new fiancé holds her hand.

“After knowing each other a long time the fact we finally made our way back to each other, I know everything was meant to be and I’m the happiest girl on earth right now,” she continued. “I can’t stop looking and smiling it still doesn’t feel real! I can’t wait to be Mrs. Lawry. Our story will always be my favourite love story.”

Hayes and Lawry went public with their relationship on social media in March and showed off matching tattoos in May.

Hayes is best known for winning $50,000 on season 1 of the top-rated British reality show Love Island in 2015. She won the dating show with Max Morley, but the couple broke up just weeks after the show wrapped.

Hosted by Caroline Flack, Love Island drops sexy singles into a villa in Mallorca, monitoring their every move Big Brother-style. Contestants “couple up,” sharing beds and hope to ignite a spark, but they can “pie off” their partners if they’re interested in someone new. People get dumped off the island, new contestants saunter in wearing skimpy bikinis, and in the end, the most popular couple wins a handful of cash.

Earlier this week, CBS announced it has secured the rights to an American version of the show.