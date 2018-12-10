Are Love Island's Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer Back Together? Her Dad Danny Dyer Says 'They're Sweet'

Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer could be cracking on again.

Less than a week after Dani, 22, devastated fans of Britain’s most popular reality show by announcing her split from the 26-year-old pen salesman, her actor father refuted the breakup news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They’ve had a row. They’ve had a row, she’s got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that up and immediately regretted it,” Eastenders star Daniel Dyer said on The Jonathan Ross Show, according to the Daily Mail. “You know what women are like. … I’m just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him, maybe. I don’t know what was going on, but I can tell you now, they’re sweet.”

“They’ve had a little argument as we all do, we all have tear-ups,” added Danny, 41. “Don’t declare nothing to the world, I’ve told her this. That was my bit of fatherly advice. It is okay, it is all sweet.”

RELATED: What Is Love Island? The U.K. Dating Reality Show Is Taking America by Storm

He also squashed rumors that he’d encouraged the short split.

“He’s a good kid,” Danny said of Jack. “Apparently I’ve been begging her to leave him, all these stories coming out. It’s crackers. I don’t understand where it comes from. He’s good as gold, everyone is sweet. Merry Christmas, everyone!”

Dani broke news of the dumping Thursday with an Instagram Story. “It’s been an incredible six months and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we’ve come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term,” she wrote. “We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand. Love Dani.”

Days later, though, Jack seemed to be back to grafting. Dani posted an Instagram of her grandmother, writing “I really love you Nanny,” and he commented with a cheeky, “Here she is,” as captured by The Sun.

RELATED: Love Island Star Sophie Gradon Dies at 32

Spoiler alert for Americans behind on their Hulu binges: Last summer, Jack and Dani won season 4 of ITV2’s dating competition, which is essentially Bachelor in Paradise on steroids. Airing six nights a week, Love Island drops sexy singles into a villa in Mallorca, monitoring their every move Big Brother-style. Contestants “couple up,” sharing a beds and hoping to ignite a spark, but they can “pie off” their partners if they’re interested in someone new. People get dumped off the island, new hotties test relationships, and in the end, the most popular couple wins £50,000.

It’s also gained a devoted U.S. audience thanks to Hulu, which is currently streaming all four seasons. And in August, CBS secured the rights to an American version of Love Island.