Love Island Host Caroline Flack Steps Down from Hit British Reality Show After Assault Charge

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Caroline Flack has quit the forthcoming season of the hit U.K. reality show Love Island after being charged with assault last week.

The British TV presenter, 40, made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life,” she began. “While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”

“However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6,” she continued. “I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Image zoom Caroline Flack/ Instagram

The first winter edition of Love Island, set in South Africa instead of Mallorca, will begin airing in January 2020 on ITV2 in the U.K. Flack has fronted the show since it premiered in 2015, helping it turn into a cultural phenomenon.

A spokesperson for ITV tells PEOPLE in a statement, “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

RELATED: What Is Love Island? The U.K. Dating Show Sensation Is Coming to America

Flack was charged with assault by beating on Friday, following “an incident at approximately 05:24hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police previously told CNN in a statement.

The spokesperson confirmed that the man was not seriously injured.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson previously confirmed to PEOPLE that they were called on Thursday at 5.28 a.m. to a residential address in Islington, where they “treated two people at the scene and took one person to hospital.”

RELATED: Love Island Star Sophie Gradon Dies at 32

A spokesman for Flack addressed the news in a statement to the BBC on Friday: “We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.”

According to the BBC, the incident took place at Flack’s residence with boyfriend Lewis Burton, a tennis player.

Flack is set to appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Dec. 23, police told CNN.