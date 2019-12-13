Love Island Host Caroline Flack Charged with Assault by Beating: Reports

Image zoom Caroline Flack David Fisher/Shutterstock

Caroline Flack, host of the popular British reality series Love Island, has been charged with assault.

Flack, 40, was charged with assault by beating on Friday, following “an incident at approximately 05:24hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police told CNN in a statement.

The spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that the man was not seriously injured.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE that they were called on Thursday at 5.28 a.m. to a residential address in Islington, where they “treated two people at the scene and took one person to hospital.”

A spokesman for Flack addressed the news in the following statement to the BBC: “We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.”

According to the BBC, the incident took place at Flack’s residence with boyfriend Lewis Burton, a tennis player.

Flack is set to appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Dec. 23, police told CNN.

The London Metropolitan Police, as well as reps for Flack, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A representative for ITV, the network that airs Love Island, declined to comment.

RELATED: What Is Love Island? The U.K. Dating Show Sensation Is Coming to America

Flack’s arrest comes shortly before Winter Love Island, the winter edition of the popular dating series which will take place in South Africa, is set to begin airing in January 2020 in the U.K.

Flack has been hosting Love Island since its premiere in 2015 and has also worked as a host for numerous other series including The X Factor, The Xtra Factor, and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! NOW!

She won the 12th season of the British competition series Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.