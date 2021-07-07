Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg Teases 'Awesome New Challenges' Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

We've got a text! The return of Love Island USA is upon us.

"I feel like this show actually brings such good personalities. You're getting them — you're getting the true them, which I think is such a cool part of the show," said Vandenberg, 34. "I feel like on maybe other reality shows, people come in with like, a character to be and whatnot. I feel like these people [on Love Island] are so themselves. You get to see them being unfiltered, whether they're the crazy person ... or they're the dramatic one or they're the funny one."

summer tv preview Credit: Colin Young-Wolf/CBS/Getty

"You're really just getting their personalities, which that's why I love this show, because friendships come out of it," she continued. "Love comes out of it. You get so much from this show."

The U.S. version of the wildly popular U.K. series premiered on CBS in July 2019. Each season begins with a group of single Islanders who come together in a villa where their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style. Every few days, they must couple up (sharing beds!), and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island.

Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, and ultimately one lucky couple is crowned the winners, walking away with a cash prize.

And with this season's contestants emerging from COVID-19 lockdowns, Vandenberg thinks the cast will be more ready than ever to find love.

"I think that in the middle of a global pandemic, everyone's like, 'I don't want to meet anyone. I'm scared,'" she said. "But then you put them in the villa and they're like, 'Woo, let's do this!' I think that now that things are getting back to normal, people are ready to mingle."

LOVE ISLAND Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

As for what else is in store for viewers, Vandenberg teases the return of Casa Amor. The twist, which was first introduced on the British Love Island in season 3, and on the American version in its sophomore run, sees the original guys being moved to another villa, where they meet a new batch of female contestants.

"There's some awesome new challenges that you'll be seeing," Vandenberg said. "Casa Amor is back, which is my personal favorite. That on its own is a challenge, because it brings the most temptation. When [the] Casa Amor episode rolls around, you're like, 'Oh my God.' So that's coming back, which I'm super excited about."