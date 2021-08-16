This post contains spoilers from Monday's season 3 finale of Love Island.

The sun has officially set on season 3 of Love Island.

After being introduced to a grand total of 32 Islanders over the course of six weeks on the CBS reality show, fans crowned their favorite couple during Sunday night's finale: Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy, who took home the $100,000 prize.

Coming in second was Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada, third, Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg, and fourth, Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch.

Love Island originally premiered in 2015 in the U.K.. CBS secured the rights to the show in 2018 and the first U.S. season of Love Island, set in Fiji and hosted by comedian Arielle Vandenberg, debuted in summer 2019. Season 2 was filmed the following summer under quarantine at a Las Vegas hotel mid-pandemic, and season 3 was filmed in Hawaii.

The show begins with a group of single Islanders who come together in a villa. Every few days, they must couple up (sharing beds!), and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals — and Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately decide on the winning couple.