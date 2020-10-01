WARNING: This post contains spoilers from the Love Island season 2 finale.

America has spoken, and we have our newest Love Island champions.

Five weeks after the first batch of season 2 Islanders were inserted into the "bubble" at a newly-constructed villa on top of the Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas, where they have remained sequestered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans crowned their favorite couple on Wednesday night's finale: Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, who took home a check for $100,000.

Coming in second was Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, third, Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas, and fourth, Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman.

Image zoom Caleb and Justine Adam Torgerson/CBS Entertainment

Image zoom Johnny and Cely Adam Torgerson/CBS Entertainment

Image zoom Calvin and Moira Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Image zoom Carrington and Laurel Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Image zoom The finalists CBS

The show is based on the wildly popular U.K. format, which is available on Hulu. Now a cultural phenomenon, it begins with a group of sexy singles who couple up (sharing beds!), while their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style.

Every few days, a re-coupling ceremony takes place and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, all while viewers vote on who stays and who goes.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on CBS All Access.