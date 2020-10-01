Love Island Finale: Justine and Caleb Win Season 2
The winning couple is taking home $100,000
WARNING: This post contains spoilers from the Love Island season 2 finale.
America has spoken, and we have our newest Love Island champions.
Five weeks after the first batch of season 2 Islanders were inserted into the "bubble" at a newly-constructed villa on top of the Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas, where they have remained sequestered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans crowned their favorite couple on Wednesday night's finale: Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, who took home a check for $100,000.
Coming in second was Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, third, Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas, and fourth, Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman.
The show is based on the wildly popular U.K. format, which is available on Hulu. Now a cultural phenomenon, it begins with a group of sexy singles who couple up (sharing beds!), while their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style.
Every few days, a re-coupling ceremony takes place and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, all while viewers vote on who stays and who goes.
