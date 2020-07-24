The doctor rose to fame on season 4 of the British reality show

Love Island 's Dr. Alex George Reveals Death of His 'Beautiful Little Brother': 'We Are Hurting'

Former Love Island star Dr. Alex George's younger brother has died.

George, 30, shared the devastating news with his followers on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of the two.

"I can't believe I am actually writing this post," he began. "I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health. I love you so much Llŷr. The kindest and most caring soul."

"I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor," he continued. "We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated."

"We love you and miss you so much," he added. "Please rest in peace x Our boy."

George, a practicing doctor who was born in Wales and lives in London, rose to fame in 2018 as one of the cast members of Love Island's season 4 in the U.K. The reality dating show involves a group of contestants, referred to as Islanders, living in isolation together.

In early March, George posted on Instagram about inviting his brother to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department of the London hospital he works at.

"Brought my little brother to A&E today for work experience, he wants to follow in my footsteps and become a doctor 😭👊🏼," he captioned the post. "Not going to lie I am proud AF!!! Theres 10 years between us and he will be among the next generation of doctors on the frontline of our NHS ❤️."

During an interview with Metro.co.uk earlier this month, the doctor and TV personality said he had seen a surge in patients experiencing mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you think back to March, April, all I was seeing was coronavirus cases, a huge number, all day as many patients as we could see," George said. "It's a completely different scenario [now] and we are foreseeing an increase in mental health cases."

"We're not surprised about that because a lot of people have been stuck indoors, they've had their routines changed and those kind of things really impacted people's mental health," he continued. "Of course, it's not just mental health patients in the community, it's also staff as well."