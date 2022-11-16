Deb Chubb Announces Split from 'Love Island' Boyfriend Jesse Lamont Bray: 'Better Off as Friends'

Love Island USA's Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray are no longer in a relationship.

The season 4 couple announced their split via Deb's Instagram Story on Tuesday. In a statement, she revealed they made the decision that they'd be better friends than partners just four months after Love Island ended.

"I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," Deb, 27, wrote. "We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other. We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience."

She continued, "We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys."

Deb offered a more detailed explanation on what happened to cause the split. "We were hopeful that being closer geographically would help our relationship grow stronger but realized we're better off being friends who will support eachother [sic] in this next chapter of our lives."

Jesse, 27, reposted Deb's comment on his Instagram Story, adding: "I wanna thank you all for the kind words & support through it all. Y'all helped me grow alot [sic] this summer! You guys mean the world to me."

Deb and Jesse were finalists on season 4 of Love Island — though they lost the winning spot to Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi. They were not engaged on the finale — though Deb and Jesse made some other big decisions to continue their relationship outside of the villa.

Jesse moved from Texas to California to live closer to Chubb. Just days before their split, Chubb gave a seeming positive update.

"He moved in with one of his friends," she told E! News in an article published on Nov. 12. "He's getting adjusted and we're all trying to figure out our next career moves. It's hard to see each other all the time, but we're doing good."

The two other finalist couples — Zeta and Timmy and Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell — are still together.