Love Island Season 3 Cast Reunites in New York City: 'Never Waking up From This Dream'

Love Island may have only just wrapped its third season in the U.S., but the stars of the hit reality series are already back together again.

Winners Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy met up with their former costars for a weekend in New York City Friday, sharing plenty of snaps from their reunion with Jeremy Hershberg, Wes Ogsbury, Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr., Cashay Proudfoot, Florita Diaz and Trina Njoroge.

The reality stars kicked off their weekend with a meal captured on Cash's Instagram Story where Jeremy, Wes and Cinco joined her and Florita before meeting up with Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama.

The Love Island crew later bounced to Margaritaville Resort in Times Square, where they posed for photos on a rooftop. In photos posted to Korey's Instagram, he and Olivia smiled for some snaps with Cash and Cinco.

In the first picture, Korey poses next to Olivia, who smiles back at him while she places her hand on Cash's hip, who is pictured next to her with Cinco by her side. In a second photo, the couples strike a goofy pose, with Olivia leaning in to grab Cash's chest as she smiles and sticks her tongue out.

"My best freakin friend !!!," Korey captioned the group photos, adding the hashtag, "#vibes."

Olivia posted her own photo from the rooftop photoshoot with her new beau, writing, "never waking up from this dream🖤."

The season 3 cast members were also joined in Manhattan by some Love Island alum, including Cely Vazquez, Justine Ndiba, Moira Tumas, Aissata Diallo, and Ray Gant.

Josh Goldstein — who left the competition early after his sister died — and Shannon Saint came out as well, catching the later half of the late night festivities.

"NEW YORK we love you. Reunion is in full effect…stay tuned," Josh wrote alongside a photo of himself and Shannon on Instagram.

Olivia hinted at the reunion in a Friday interview with the The Arizona Republic, telling the outlet that she and Korey had FaceTimed Cash the night before, and she had invited them to New York.

"She's obviously over the moon. Her two best friends not only won, but they won together," Olivia said. "And she's, like, losing it, and it's the best thing ever, but she was just like, 'Yo, come to New York on Friday. Everyone's going to be there; you've got to be here.' And we're like, 'Bet. We're on the way.' "

"We don't know what we're doing," she added. "We just know we're going."

While the Love Island stars are kept from their phones while filming, they've wasted no time jumping back on social media since the show ended, and have been updating fans along the way.

After he and Olivia walked away from Love Island with the show's grand $100,000 prize, Korey shared a photo of himself and the season 3 cast earlier this month.

"Literally the best experience of my entire life," he wrote. "You all are freaking amazing and thank you so much to everyone who kept my ass there lol."