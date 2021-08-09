The two Islanders were entangled in an on-again, off-again relationship during their time in the villa

Love Island's Cashay and Cinco Reunite After Her Shocking Elimination: 'We're Figuring It Out'

Love Island contestants Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. are ready to explore their connection outside the villa.

Following her ouster in the Aug. 6 episode of the CBS reality dating show, Cashay, 25, shared multiple videos on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "Okay, hi guys! I'm on my way back to my hometown and guess who I ran into?" she said before panning over to reveal Cinco, 25, and letting out a squeal.

Cinco chimed in, "Hello, everybody."

"Guys, I'm on my layover. I might miss my flight," Cashay continued. "But we finally saw each other!"

"Reunited. Boo crew, we're here," Cinco added.

Cashay then took a moment to thank fans for their supportive messages and explain where the twosome currently stands. "We're figuring it out," she said as Cinco wrapped himself around her. "But, no pressure, please, because we're just chilling and we're just going to see what happens. Thank you, guys!"

Cashay then shared a video of the "home-cooked meal" she was treated to and a clip of Cinco tying her silk hair wrap around her head. "Durag gang," she said. "We [are] back! We [are] back!"

Cinco's father, Melvin Holland Sr., posted photos on Twitter after having dinner with the newly reunited duo. "What a nice dinner tonight!!!" he wrote.

Apparently, it was a large family affair: Melvin Sr. noted a few hours later, "Let me also add that I met her mom and sister today. Nice folks!!!!"

Before coming face-to-face Sunday, Love Island producers reunited Cashay and Cinco over a video call. Cashay told Cinco that she had a two-hour layover in Washington, D.C., which is near Cinco's hometown of Ashburn, Virginia.

Cashay additionally revealed that her fellow female Islanders encouraged her to "go get Cinco" and added: "I don't know, it's always been you."

During Love Island USA's third season, Cashay and Cinco got together in the season's first recoupling. The two Islanders' bond grew complicated as Cinco developed feelings for Trina Njoroge, whom he ultimately chose over Cashay despite her still being interested in him.

The love triangle deepened with the introduction of Charlie Lynch, whom Cashay met at Casa Amor. Cinco later ended his rocky relationship with Trina, 25, due to his persisting feelings for Cashay — and was subsequently dumped from the Island.

Cashay was later eliminated from Friday's episode after Charlie, 30, chose to recouple with Alana Paolucci. Charlie's decision ultimately sparked an emotional reaction from Cinco.

In a PEOPLE exclusive video, fans watched as Cinco witnessed the recoupling ceremony and urged Charlie to "make the right choice" before seeing him choose to cut ties with Cashay. Cinco sunk into his chair and said, "Yo, no way."

During Cashay and Cinco's reunion, they had calls with fellow former Islanders Javonny Vega and Aimee Flores.